Skubick: State Budget Director faces sea of red ink, tax hike talk

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Facing a projected $3 billion state government budget deficit, the state budget director for the first time is talking about the options on his table and one of them includes some sort of tax increase.

But there’s been no final decision on anything just yet.

The state budget deficit clock is ticking at the State Capitol but nothing is happening yet as state budget director Chris Kolb awaits word from Congress and the White House on how much aid they will send to Michigan…if any.

If they do nothing, the state budget speculates on the need for a revenue increase on Michigan taxpayers.

“If they don’t then we’ll have to look at everything and everything will be on the table,” explains Kolb. “I can’t rule anything in or out.”

Skubick: “What does your gut tell you about the need for a revenue increase?”

Kolb: “At this point in time it’s too early, Tim.”

Assuming no federal aid, the Whitmer administration is concerned that the Republican legislature may try to make huge cuts into state services in bureaucracy to reduce the deficit.

But Director Kolb contends 90% of the state budget now goes to schools, higher education, local government, public safety and public health.

And he reports he has gone over every budget line multiple times and reaches this conclusion:

“I can’t cut enough out of state government to solve the budget deficit. I can eliminate 12 departments, plus the legislature and the judicial branches, and still not have enough money to fill that hole. You could throw in the entire budget stabilization fund and don’t come to the three billion dollars.”

What happens under the two respective Capitol domes will shape the quality of life in Michigan for years to come.