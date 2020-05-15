Skubick: State budget loss could reach $6B over two years

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – One of the best ways to understand how the COVID-19 crisis has created Michigan’s current recession is to look at vehicle sales.

In 2019 almost 17 million units were sold but last month, in the middle of the pandemic, it was about 7 million units.

That’s a huge economic ouch.

That ouch was heard loud and clear by state bureaucrats today who predict the loss of revenue to the state treasury, about three billion dollars this year and another three billion next year.

“This is unprecedented,” said Budget Director Chris Kolb. “It’s something we’ve never seen before.”

It will be up to the two Republican legislative leaders and the governor to find a way to fill in that budget hole.

They have three options. Cutting state services, raising taxes and hoping for a federal bailout.

Budget Director Chris Kolb had a chance to remove the income tax hike from the negotiations, but he would not take it off the table.

Skubick: “So you would not take an income tax hike off the table?”

Kolb: “What we have to do is look at every option we have and make a plan that fills this hole. But the only way we can feel it is and we’re expecting to get federal help. And that’s the way we’re going to make some of this.”

But there is no guarantee the president and Republicans will send in extra cash.

The governor has already slapped temporary layoffs on 31,000 state government employee but the savings is only $80 million.

So can the budget director make this guarantee to state civil servants.

Skubick: “Can you guarantee state civil servants that there will not be permanent layoffs?”

Kolb: ” When all is said and done, you know, right now down there is this and there’s no there’s no playbook to deal with this. But that’s not what I’m. I know not what I’m foreseeing, but everything has to be look that and it’s it’s way too early for us to say what is or isn’t.

State officials were told today, it’s likely school kids will be back in the classroom in the fall because they are not getting the virus and the University of Michigan forecasters also feel there will not be a second wave of the virus this fall.

And the state’s jobless rate, now near 20% will level off to about 7%.

Assuming there is no second wave.