SKUBICK: State Capitol Commission bans guns in Capitol building

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) — In the aftermath of the riots in Washington D.C. on Jan 6, the State Capitol Commission voted to ban open-carry in Michigan’s capitol building. However, the GOP Speaker of the House says the panel didn’t have the power to do that. WLNS’ Tim Skubick followed this contentious gun debate for us.

One by one, the six member State Capitol Commission voted to ban the open carry of any weapon into the State Capitol, but it did permit concealed carry.

Effective immediately, scenes like the anti-lockdown protests from last April in the Capitol will be outlawed.

Commissioner Kerry Chartkoff reports receiving thousands of emails, and “Most of the emails would support the motion the commission is taking today. Many would like them to go further, but we will all agree this is a very important first step perhaps,” she said.

The State Senate GOP leader endorsed the open carry ban, but the new State House GOP speaker Jason Wentworth said he did not oppose the ban per se, but he argues the commission does not have the power to impose it.

He still urged citizens to obey the ban, however.

Republican representative Phil Green says he supports the ban, but is worried that there will be an effort to eventually ban all guns in the capitol, including concealed carry weapons — which he owns.

“The words the used makes me believe that this is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

The commission’s vote was not a knee jerk reaction to the D.C. riots last week, as this ban has been in the works for about a year.

The Democratic governor and many democratic lawmakers said they feared for their lives with guns in the building, and they endorse the ban.

The GOP commission co-chair argues this ban is all about protecting everyone.

“I think we’ve made a significant step forward insuring the safety of all who come into this capitol building,” said co-chair Gary Randall.

But, some are saying that the commission already violated the open meetings act, and a legal challenge is on that, and the commission’s ability to impose the ban, is very possible.