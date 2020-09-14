Skubick: State Capitol gun ban stalls with Commission

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing state lawmaker broke down in tears today after the Michigan Capitol Commission defeated two proposals to ban weapons in the State Capitol building to allow more time to consult with legislative leaders on how to address this issue.

“When white supremacists come to this building, they are targeting people that look like me and Rep. Carter. We are terrified. (sobbing),” explained Rep. Sarah Anthony.

Lansing Rep. Sarah Anthony was reacting to the State Capitol Commissions’ rejection of two proposals to ban weapons in the State Capitol building.

Former Lansing state representative Joan Bauer offered a total ban on all weapons.

It was defeated on a 4-to-two vote.

Than former secretary of the Senate, Bill Kandler offered a ban on long guns.

It failed on a three-to-three vote.

Rep. Anthony sobbed as she recalled the open carry gun rally last April outside the House chambers where she sat inside.

“It is not a matter of if something will happen if violence happens in this building. It’s a matter of when.”

Commission chair Gary Randall explains the two Republican legislative leaders, House Speaker Rep Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mike Shirkey, want to meet with the commission to discuss ways to address the gun issue.

Rep. William Kandler, who favors a weapons ban, argues equipment money is needed to enforce the ban, money that has not been allocated.

“If we pass this today nothing happens,” explained Rep. Kandler. “There are no magnetometers, x-ray machines, and security so people would just flaunt it, and that’s not good if we pass this.”

The commission chair wants a meeting with the Republican leaders this week or next to decide how to proceed.

In the meantime, some African-American lawmakers contend that they are living in fear and they shouldn’t have to.

state capitol commissioner