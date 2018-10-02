Skubick: State lawmakers foresee Kavanaugh impact on upcoming elections

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - With the FBI probe underway in the Judge Kavanaugh sexual abuse allegations, back home the political analysts are trying to figure out if the fallout from that will impact the voting here.



When asked if there will be a Kavanaugh impact on the upcoming elections in Michigan, State Senator Mike Kowall was clear, "I think it's going to, yes."

State Representative Aaron Miller added, "I think its making both sides more passionate as we roll into the midterms."

State Representative Leslie Love said, "I think it will probably motivate the base of Democratic voters to come out."

The impassioned testimony from the two principals in this sexual abuse allegation story have stoked the passions in the electorate and what the pundits are trying to figure out, is how could this influence state elections.

"I think it creates a consciousness about our responsibility to vote," said Rep. Ben Fredericks.

Republican Representative Julie Calley believes her party is being motivated by this. "We want to make sure that gossip, scandal has no place in our political realm. We want to know facts about candidates and our appointees."

"I think it's feeding into the extreme disappointment in our leadership right now. The lack of civility, the lack of integrity and decency," says Rep. Love. She believes the Kavanaugh situation is a classic example of that disappointment.

Two lawmakers pointed out there are concerned, even angry, citizens.

"They're angry about the whole situation. angry about the timing of everything," says Rep. Miller.

Rep. Cara Clemente adds, "I run into concerned women, not angry. They want women to have a voice and they're happy we're getting heard more."

If the testimony generated this much heat, one can only imagine what it will be once the FBI probe is completed.