Skubick: State lawsuit against Betsy DeVos is familiar ground

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This lawsuit between the state and Betsy DeVos is nothing new.

The battle over state tax dollars for private schools has roots going back to the 1970s.

We’ve seen this movie before. Back in 1970 they called it the “Parochiaid amendment” to refunnel public tax dollars into private and religious schools.

The voters shot it down.

Next, during the John Engler years, the DeVos family took up the cause.

Betsy DeVos was the state Republican party chair and favored an amendment to redirect public tax dollars into non-public schools. It failed then, too.

Then under Gov. Rick Snyder the legislature passed $250 million for private schools which were mandated to provide certain state services. The courts tossed that out.

Now the state attorney general contends Ms. DeVos is still fighting the same cause.

“Betsy DeVos and her long time m.o. is to siphon money from public school districts to private schools,” claims Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel.

So here we go again.

This governor hopes to block Ms. DeVos and Ms. DeVos hopes for a different outcome this time.