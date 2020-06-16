Skubick: State needs staff to police the police

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Legislation is being introduced to create a system to track abusive police officers from leaving one department and joining another without his or her past record being reviewed.

It’s an effort to weed out the bad cops and the state’s lack of resources to do it.

“There’s a need to have a central depository for abuse, and issues of misconduct in departments,” explained Rep. Tyrone Carter.

Detroit Rep. Tyrone Carter is a veteran of 25 years on the local sheriff’s department.

And in the wake of the recent incident in Minneapolis, Mr. Carter wants his colleagues to create a state-based data system where the records of abusive officers would be stored.

Under the current system he argues, the records of those officers are removed from their personnel file after two years.

He says that’s wrong and if you are going to stop the bad guys, the data should be available for years.

Rep. Carter: “What I care about is contact with the public that has an impact on this person and department and it costs millions of dollars.”

Skubick: “You want to find the bad buys and weed them out?”

Rep. Carter: “Absolutely. All things happen in a vacuum. I want to provide a vacuum cleaner.”

However, former senator Rick Jones says he got a law passed to track the abusive officers before they get another job but the state agency doesn’t have the staff to police the police.

Jones says, “We probably need more people working at MICOLES to assure that department doesn’t hire the bad cops.”

And the head of the Police Chiefs Association describes how bad it is.

“There is currently only one investigator with MICOLES right now and they are responsible for 19,000 police officers in the state of Michigan,” explains Robert Stevenson. “And it makes it very difficult for them to do those investigations in a timely manner.”

So Michigan has the system in place to prevent political brutality.

It just doesn’t have the person power to make the system fully work for you.