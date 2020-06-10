Skubick: State senator offers option on defunding police question

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – They have had their disagreements in the past but President Donald Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agree on one thing: defunding police departments will not fix the racial injustice and police brutality problem.

At the same time a state senator from Detroit is saying he has an idea that will address that prolonged issue.

Here’s an unusual trifecta for you: Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Republican President Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden all agree the solution for police brutality is not defunding the police.

“We have to fix the system. abolishing it is not something that the marchers that I was with were calling for is fixing it,” said Gov. Whitmer on a recent interview on Detroit radio station WWJ.

The governor does endorse the concept of spending more on services that would hopefully address the police problem.

Meanwhile, Detroit state senator Adam Hollier wants the state to do what they are doing in Detroit.

While other cities across the nation fought fires and looting the picture was peaceful in Detroit.

Some believe having a civilian police commission overseeing what the police do is part of the reason there was peace.

Senator Hollier says the Michigan State Police should have that kind of citizen oversight too.

“Absolutely. I think we should have that at every level and it is clearly something we should look into,” said Sen. Hollier. “We need to have independent folks watching what the police are doing and that will help problems that are happening.”

A citizen oversight watchdog would require legislative support and Sen. Peter Lucido, the Republican chair of the Judiciary Committee, says, “I don’t know if it will work. You could have a pilot program to see whether or not there is any good in doing it.”

Col. Joe Gasper, the new Michigan State Police director, says he was to reform his department making it more more racially and gender diverse, but he has not been asked his stance on citizen oversight, yet.