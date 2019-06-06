Skubick: Strong support for move to change term limits law

With the Senate Republican leader promising to take a shot at changing the state’s term limit law, there is some new polling data to sift through that shows the concept still has strong support.

But not here in mid-Michigan, according to the exclusive Denno/Vanguard Public Affairs survey.

Adopted in 1992 with 58% of the statewide vote, term limits is still popular and if anyone wants to change the law they could have a tough job doing that.

Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey has reopened the debate and here’s what he’s up against.

Voters were asked if term limits have been effective. Among men 58% think they have been while 43% of women think limits have been effective.

There is a huge difference based on age with 42% of those between 18 and 49 supporting the law while 64% of those between 50 and 65+ think it is working just fine.

Based on race, 80% of whites polled favor it but only 7% of the blacks agree.

There’s a significant split based on political party with 44% of the Republicans embracing term limits

while 30% of the Democrats favor it, followed by only 22% of the Independent voters.

The smallest support for term limits geographically is mid-Michigan with 4%, Detroit is at 3%. It’s 26% in west Michigan, 13% in the Thumb region, 12% in Oakland, 10% in Macomb and 10% in Wayne County.

So if opponents want to change the law they can focus on women, young voters, African-Americans, and Independents.