Skubick: Survey finds school workers feeling the effects of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Educators around the country and here in Michigan are facing an employment crisis involving everyone, from school superintendents to the workers on the cafeteria line.

Based on a survey completed this spring, school employees are feeling the effect of COVID-19, as 52% are stressed, 52% report they are burned out and 41% report somewhat of a financial impact on their lives.

All of these numbers contribute to a serious trend.

“Over 30% of teachers have decided to retire early and in some cases, it’s 40%. they are overwhelmed they are tired. they are stressed.” said Richard Counts, the Director of Marketing at ISC Solutions.

This survey of over 400 educators shows that 22% are extremely concerned about exposure to covid, 26% are very concerned while 15% are slightly or not concerned at all.

The governor and the GOP legislature have sent millions of new federal covid dollars into the school systems to hire more social workers to address the mental health issues in the school.

In some cases, the districts are having a tough time hiring folks for a host of jobs within the system.

“There are cases where they cant find bus drivers, food service workers, and don’t even think about finding substitute teachers. They just aren’t out there,” continued Counts.

On top of that, the number of covid outbreaks in classrooms is also climbing in the sports arena as well. With no end in sight, the compelling question is: What impact will all this have on the quality of education your children are getting?