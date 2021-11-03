Skubick: Taxpayers approve more than $1B for schools, roads and public safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our coverage of the election yesterday now turns to a variety of bonding and millage proposals at the local level and 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reports that voters were in a giving mood as they approved more than $1 billion in funding for schools, roads and public safety.

There does not appear to be a tax revolt, as voters were feeling generous with their tax dollars on Tuesday.

Out of 31 statewide local bonding issues, 18 were adopted- totaling to $541 million.

The 13 that failed totaled $346 million.

When voters had a chance to fix their local roads, they adopted 14 bonding plans raising $546 million while defeating only two proposals.

This continues the trend that saw voters approve 82% of the new road projects two years ago.

What local officials has discovered over the years is when local voters know their new revenue is going for projects they can actually see, they are more willing to say yes.

While they said no to six school funding plans, another 28 were approved and voters in Fowlerville supported a $42 million proposal and Marshal voters approved $46 million for their school children.

There was good news on the public safety front, as every millage proposals for the police, firefighters or EMS services got support from voters.

There is even more good news for local governments and schools.

The legislature is sitting on $11 billion in unspent federal aid and the governor and two GOP leaders have agreed that the bulk of that money should go into repairing the state sagging and aging infrastructure in the schools and towns and cities across the state.