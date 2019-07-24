Skubick: Taxpayers pick up the tab for state advertising; where your dollars are spent

Michigan taxpayers are footing the bill to advertise state services ranging from tourism to training more skilled workers.

So where is your money going and why are some people criticizing the state advertising budget?

Former governor Rick Snyder was fond of saying state government is not a business. But when it comes to advertising, turns out state government is just like the private sector and is spending some $85 million on advertising.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation spends about $34 million on “Pure Michigan” commercials and it claims the program is working.

But a continual critical of the spending, the Mackinac Center, contends its a waste of tax dollars. This report concludes:

“there is a small positive impact (about $20,000) on hotels…no impact on recreation and microscopic (impact) on arts and entertainment.” Mackinac Center

Michigan State university advertising professor Robert Kolt disagrees.

“They are absolutely wrong.”

He contends citizens make decisions based on state advertising in a variety of areas.

To boost the state’s lousy recycling numbers, there’s a $3 million ad budget.

To boost the skilled trades, a $2 million budget.

The public health department advertises to the tune of $9.5 million.

The second largest chunk of ad money goes into the lottery, $28 million.

Mr. Kolt contends argues the $84 million ad budget is worth it.

“Most people get very good information from advertising. There is a return on the investment for every dollar you spend, how much will it generate and get back.”

The MEDC claims the return is over nine bucks for each dollar spent even the Mackinac Center argues the report is biased and unverifiable.

In all some 24 state agencies, according to the MIRS newsletter, are in the advertising game with 14 spending under a million dollars.