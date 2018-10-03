Skubick: Ted Nugent turns up the volume on the political front

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Detroit rock and roller and conservative gun-advocate Ted Nugent was out campaigning today on a variety of issues.

Say what you will about conservative Ted Nugent but one thing for certain is he is opinionated.

He will vote no on legalized pot, saying it is not a victimless crime and it is a gateway drug.

He is not opposed to gay marriage.

Nugent says local school boards should have the right to ban guns in school but he says lives would be saved if guns were in schools.

He believes the evidence supports Judge Kavanaugh.

"The evidence would burn your eyeballs it is so clear. It's about the Democrats delaying and protecting their sacred Roe vs. Wade and keeping a conservative off the court."

He says he believes Dr. Ford 100 percent but she didn't have any specifics on her sexual abuse charges against Judge Kavanaugh.

"She wasn't sure it was Brett Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth," said Nugent.

Even though she said it was 100 percent?

"I believe him 100 percent, too. If there was a victim," said Nugent. "I think the Democrats have abused Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh."

On the Michigan political front, he's endorsed Bill Schuette for governor over Gretchen Whitmer.

"She might be a fine lady and came across as sensible and reasonable on occasion but she's a Democrat," said the staunch conservative Nugent. "Gretchen Whitmer is Maxine Waters, she is Nancy Pelosi, she is Hillary Clinton."

Mr. Nugent believes the current governor is a good man, has done some good things. However, Nugent adds "I salute his good work but it falls short. I believe he's a Republican in name only."

Mr. Nugent concludes the biggest challenge to America is not what you might think.

"The biggest curse plaguing America today isn't the left or the right. It's apathy and a participatory government demands participation."

