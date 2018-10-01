Skubick: What worries you? New poll reveals top concerns in mid-Michigan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - We've got new EPIC-MRA research tonight on how mid-Michigan voters are feeling this election year.

The numbers are revealing.

He's not on the ballot but he is clearly on the minds of mid-Michigan voters and 57 percent have an unfavorable opinion of President Trump, while 39 percent have a favorable opinion.

Democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer has a favorable rating of 47 percent-29 percent while Republican candidate Bill Schuette's favorables are 38 percent-41 percent.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow has a 55 percent-34 percent favorable-unfavorable ranking

while Republican challenger John James is 24 percent-13 percent and 55 percent don't know who he is.

On ballot Proposal One to legalize pot, mid-Michigan voters are very close with 51 percent voting "yes" and 46 percent voting "no".



On revamping the method for drawing voting district lines, Proposal Two, 53 percent vote "yes" and 28 percent "no".

Proposal Three, the voting reform plan, passes overwhelmingly in mid-Michigan with 69 percent support.

The voters in this region are very upbeat about the state's economy as 62 percent believe it is excellent or good and 37 percent do not.

The top issues in the region are roads and education, followed by health care and jobs.

And as for any crime wave out there, only 3 percent say that is their number one issue.

And given all of the coverage about problems with the water in Flint and across the state, mid-Michigan voters do not think that is a top priority, as only 5 percent think that is the case.

While some Republican candidates are pushing for tax cuts, only 6 percent of mid-Michigan voters think that it is a major issue.