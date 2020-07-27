Skubick: Where Michigan ranks in Great Lakes region for COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Illinois and Michigan rank number one and two in the Great Lakes region for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The New York Times took a look at the data from our region.

Michigan is a vacation destination spot for lots of tourists from neighboring Great Lakes states.

So how many cases of the virus might they be bringing into Michigan?

(1) Illinois leads the region with over 171,000 cases.

(2) Michigan is in second spot approaching 90,000

(3) Ohio follows with over 83,000

(4) Indiana in fourth place with 63,000

(5) Next at 52,000 is Wisconsin

(6) Minnesota is last with just over 50,000 cases

Illinois has had the most deaths at over 7,500 and Michigan is second with over 6,400. Those states are followed by Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

While other states have reached their capacity of hospital beds, Michigan is doing better on that front and on the death count but the state’s chief medical officer has a warning.

“Right now we are not seeing the number of hospitalization and deaths but that tends to be a lagging indicator,” explained Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “So I wouldn’t get too complacent about the deaths. We are watching other states and that very closely.”

In Michigan, there are 19 counties without one COVID-19 death with the most deaths in Wayne County with 2,700, Oakland 1,100, Macomb 941 with 54 deaths in Jackson County, 29 in Ingham and 76 in Kalamazoo County.

The governor is hoping with more masking up, these case numbers will go down.