SKUBICK: While COVID cases are down, variant cases are causing concern

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The COVID numbers in Michigan continue to improve, but health officials now confirm that there are 17 cases of a COVID-19 variant in Wayne and Wastenau counties, and the Governor dodged questions today on whether or not she fired her previous health director.

WLNS’ Tim Skubick breaks down the new COVID news in Michigan.

The good news: there’s been a 72% drop in COVID cases per million in the state, the number of positive COVID tests is down from 14%, to 6.2%, and 9.2% of hospital beds are devoted to COVID patients, and the number is dropping.

The bad news: the number of mutated COVID viruses is on the rise.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer, says that it appears the vaccine works on this new strain.

Last week, the governor’s former state health director, Robert Gordon, abruptly resigned.

The governor didn’t say whether or not she asked him to leave.

“The only thing I would say is it’s been a grueling couple of years, and changes in administrations happen,” said Whitmer.

The GOP State Senate now has to confirm the Governor’s new Public Health Director Elizabeth Hertel, and there are rumblings that Republicans could hold her confirmation hostage until Whitmer reopens more businesses.

The Governor hopes the threat of holding this up – or other nominations – was a “off the cuff comment,” but actually it was printed in a widely distributed news release by GOP Senator Jim Stamas.