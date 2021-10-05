Skubick: Whitmer and GOP plan for allocating $11B

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is sitting on about $11 billion in federal aid from the Biden and Trump administrations and Whitmer is calling GOP legislature to the table to divvy up the money.

Whitmer’s priorities are “prioritizing communities, prioritizing small business and adding more to our middle class.”

In a letter to the GOP legislature, the governor acknowledges that Michigan was left out of the running for electric car jobs from Ford that are choosing to go south.

The letter hits some themes that Republicans are talking about too.

“We need to create jobs. We need to hire talented people,” said Whitmer. “We need to get better places to live and if we’re not working on those things seriously we’re doing this wrong.”

The governor takes an upbeat tone in this letter promoting to work hard but telling lawmakers “Let’s not sell ourselves short. we have plenty to offer.”

“We’re doing to be at the table. We’re going to fight for every dollar to make Michigan the most competitive where they look to us first and last,” said Whitmer.

The governor however has a warning for lawmakers, that she is not going to embrace any attempt to funnel these federal projects into pork barrels projects for the election year back home.

“We’re not going together into new one-off program and pet projects,” continued Whitmer.

It will be a temptation for many however as everyone carves up this $11 billion pie.