Skubick: Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders still far apart on road fix money

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to transfer the bi-partisan momentum on no-fault car insurance to her efforts to fix the roads.

But the Republican leadership is not playing ball yet.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tried in vain to make a deal.

She offered to support their no-fault car insurance plans if they would agree to support her on raising the gas tax to fix the roads.

Problem was every time she asked to link the two, the Republican leaders shot her down.

With the governor signing the no-fault proposal this week she has lost all her leverage to get that Republican support.

She's working the issue on Mackinac Island this week telling the Detroit News, "she hoped the collaboration on no-fault would"... "carry forward" to the infrastructure issue which is "up next."

But a conservative group funded by Betsey DeVos is running a video, complete with scary music, to kill the governor's gas tax hike.

But the Michigan Chamber of Commerce has again endorsed the governor user fee and is calling on Republicans to support it.

But just when the no-fault deal was falling into place last week, the House Republican Speaker showed no signs of endorsing what the governor wants.

State Rep. Lee Chatfield said, "I will tell you this, our roads need to be fixed. I'm not changing the tune on that. We want them fixed in a responsible way."

Notice he did not endorse the governor's plan and, given a second chance to do it, he punted again.

Skubick: "Will you give her new revenue?"

Rep. Chatfield: "We're going to do it in a responsible way, where we work with the budget and find consensus in how to fix the roads."

Only problem is, the governor argues there is not enough fat in the budget to get to her $2.5 billion road fix number.

So much for turning the momentum on no-fault into Republican support for what she wants.