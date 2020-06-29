Skubick: Whitmer backs police reform measures

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed a number of reforms that she says will improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

Among her recommendation is for an independent investigation of “all shootings and use of force” that results in the death of an unarmed civilian.

“I think there are different aspects to improving what is going on across the country,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Of course, what is going on across the country has exposed the deep division between citizens and the police in some areas and this is nothing new, the governor reflects.

“We have a long history of the disparate impact of police tactics and what that has meant for people of color.”

The governor wants:

Police Reforms

(1) Ban Choke Holds

(2) Police Must Intervene

(3) Report Improper Force

(4) Police Live-Work

In addition, she address this issue:

Skubick: “There are people who say the police unions get contracts that wipe out disciplinary records after two years. Is that good policy, governor?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I think that is concerning. There is a great deal of improvement that can be had on a variety of fronts. One is transparency around training, another around de-escalation and bias and mental health screening.”

The governor also supports a law requiring an independent investigation of any death of an unarmed citizen where the police use a weapon or use of force.

There are those who argue the police unions are part of the problem.

“I’m not going to attack police unions,” the governor insists.

She does conclude that law enforcement needs to treat all citizens with “humanity and respect.”