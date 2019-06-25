Skubick: Whitmer blasts lawmakers for taking vacation, leaving state budget undone

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is angry that lawmakers are on “vacation” while leaving behind an unfinished state budget.

But the Senate Republican leader counters that no one should be upset and “not get all tied up in their underpants over our scheduling right now.”

The governor argues that there are 97 days before the budget deadline of October 1st and instead of staying in town to resolve their budget differences, the governor takes aim at the Republican legislature for going on “vacation.”

“No one in Michigan, no one in any field, is allowed to go on a vacation until they get their work done,” claimed Gov. Whitmer.

To which Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey answered, “anybody who claims we’re on vacation obviously has their head someplace that I prefer not to mention. I’ve got half of my caucus working today specifically on the budget and roads.”

The governor tells citizens lawmakers have been in session 42 days since the first of the year and republicans have offered some budget decisions

Budget decisions her budget director Chris Kolb dismisses as unreal.

“It’s not a real budget,” claims Kolb. “They put together phony cuts, $237 million in other cuts and fund shifts. It’s time to get serious and come together.”

The governor demands that if the Republicans don’t like her ideas they should present alternatives, which she claims they have not done.

Leading to this question…

Skubick: “Governor, I don’t hear any anger in your voice.”

Gov. Whitmer: “You don’t. Tim, I wouldn’t be having this open forum if I wasn’t angry about the fact that the legislature has done nothing in terms of an alternative solution to our infrastructure crisis in Michigan.”

The Senate Republican leader offers this retort.

“This is the beginning of a long negotiating process so I don’t think everyone should get upset and all tied up in their underpants over our scheduling right now.”

To which the governor replied, “I don’t even know how to weigh in on that quote. And as for salacious talking points, I don’t know if they’re getting tips from the White House but I’m not going to engage beyond that.”

Looks like a budget deal is not soup yet.