Skubick: Whitmer calls for federal help as the school year nears

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The governor has two challenges in this COVID-19 crisis right now: telling parents where their kids will be on the first day of school and pressing the Republican U.S. Senate to send money fast.

On one hand anxious parents, on the other recalcitrant Republican U.S. senators.

The governor is facing challenges on both fronts.

Parents want to know yesterday where their kids are going to be this fall, filling an empty classroom, sitting at home in the living room in front of a computer, or in daycare.

The governor would love to help out but at this read she can’t.

“Before we get to that first day, it’s going to be a lot closer to it than anyone is going to be happy with,” said Gov. Whitmer during Tuesday’s news briefing. “I wish I could make it definitively.”

In large part if more citizens mask up and the hospitalization rates stay where they are, the chances of kids in the classroom will go up.

But the chances are not looking very good for more federal add out of the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and company.

State budget director Chris Kolb warns, with a projected $3 billion deficit, if there is no federal help, the schools will take a hit.

“There is not a single new dollar in this for Michigan and the nation and frankly it’s pretty unbelievable,” explained Kolb.

About all the governor can do is be patient while asking parents to do the same and while asking the Republican Senate to be anything but patient.