Skubick: Whitmer campaign to get boost from business leaders fleeing Schuette camp
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - There's something to watch for today in the race to be the next Michigan governor.
6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick tells us Gretchen Whitmer's campaign will announce the formation of a "Business Leaders for Whitmer" group.
The group will include 18 former members of the "Business Leaders for Michigan" group who endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette.
The 18 members who defected include, Anthony Earley who ran DTE Energy, Dan Leopp, who currently runs Blue Cross Blue Shield and six members of the Detroit Chamber of Commerce.
This story will be updated today.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
