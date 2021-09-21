Skubick: Whitmer drops below 50 percent approval for first time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference at Steelcase in Grand Rapids on May 24, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has dropped below 50% in her positive job approval rating.

Despite this, the governor is picking up the strongest new voting group in the state.

In the past, pollsters have looked at the voters based on gender, religion, party affiliation and whether they were liberal or conservative.

Now, they are looking at another new and fascinating demographic: vaccinated vs. non-vaccinated voters.

According to polls, 63% of vaccinated voters think the governor has done a good job.

Pollster Richard Czuba reports those voters with shots are the very voters the governor needs to win.

“It’s wildly voters over 65 and it is democrats voters and its is voters in the suburbs and the urban areas who are Democrats. We start looking at independents in southeast Michigan and they are vaccinated,” says Czuba.

Those who refuse to get the shots are mostly Republicans which the governor was not going to get anyway.

So is the election over if the governor holds together that new voting block?

“I’m not willing to go there because the determining factor in this election, beyond turnout, is the economy and we are underplaying the fact that there is enormous economic angst in the electorate,” continues Czuba.

But if urban voters don’t vote, if suddenly urban voters don’t take an interest in the election, which is not the case right now, if their motivation drops, this opens the door to a dead-even race in Michigan.