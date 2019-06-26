Skubick: Whitmer fumes but state school superintendent not surprised by slow budget deal

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is critical of legislative Republicans for not finishing the K-12 school aid budget as school boards across the state try to guess at how much money they will get next year.

But as upset as the governor appears to be, the state’s new school superintendent is not that upset with the delay.

The new budget year for schools starts July first.

During the eight years of the previous Snyder administration, those school boards knew exactly how much state aid they were going to get.

Now the governor argues, they have to guess at the dollar amount because the Republican legislature has not finished its work on time.

“So school boards are writing budgets based on what they hope will end up being the budget or not and not on what they know,” said Whitmer. “This breaks an eight-year culture of knowing the budgets and doing right by our kids.”

Entering the debate is the state’s new school superintendent, Dr. Michael Rice, who calls this “an inconvenience” and one the schools have handled before.

“They have addressed this before,” insists Rice. “They did it pre-governor Snyder. They’ll address it in the post-Governor Snyder era, if need be.”

Dr. Rice reports it would be nice to have the budget in place but he adds “the world is not going to end. It’s more important to get it right than timely for schools. That’s a consensus among school people.”

The governors self-described anger at all this is not shared by her Democratic Senate leader Jim Ananich. He says lawmakers don’t have to seating around waiting for a deal and he echoes Dr. rice, “getting them right is more important.”

Lawmakers will miss the July first K-12 budget target date.