Skubick: Whitmer looks back on cold-weather crisis that hit during first month in office

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks back on her first year in office, she is talking candidly with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick about a host of vexing problems she faced during her first year in office, including a near tragedy where citizens almost died, due to a fire in Macomb County.

On that frigid January 1, 2019, Michigan’s new governor Gretchen Whitmer took the oath of office not knowing that before the ink was dry on the document, she would confront her first leadership test where lives were at risk.

On January 30th, in the midst of an historic winter cold blast that sent temperatures into the wind chill factor of 40 below zero, the governor was notified of a fire at a Consumers Energy pumping station in Macomb County.

While the fire burned above ground, underneath the ground sat 64% of the utility’s natural gas supply for 4.1 million customers.

But the governor was shocked to discover there was a bigger problem.

Skubick: “Were you shocked to discover Consumers Energy did not have a back-up system when the first hit that station.”

Gov. Whitmer: “Yes. That’s why we asked the Public Service Commission to look into it to make sure we have a delivery system in our prisoning system.”

The new governor and the utility asked customers to dial down to 65 degrees and some did.

The governor knew this was a life or death situation unfolding in front of her.

“It would have been a horrible tragedy. We probably would have lost lives if the system had gone down.”

The Flint water crisis was not an immediate life or death threat when Gov. Whitmer took office but her name is now on a lawsuit as the victims seek financial damages from the state.

The governor reports publically for the first time the state and those victims are making progress toward an out-of-court settlement.

“We’ve made some progress but there are a lot of parties involved, there are a lot of things I can’t control in this so to predict how quickly it comes to a close, I’m not in a position to do that.”

But if there is a settlement, the state government will be hit with millions of dollars in damage costs.

When the governor’s administration decided to shift 50% of the medical pot supply into the first time adult recreational pot market last December first in order to meet a huge demand, the medical pot industry was not pleased and it argues there are 185,000 patients who could run out of pot within two months.

Gov. Whitmer: “Certainly some advocates are concerned and I share that concern.”

Skubick: “Was it a mistake to move up the start date?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I think it was the right thing do.”.

On the political presidential front, the governor has steadfastly stayed out of the debate over the conduct of the president but during a recent visit to Battle Creek, Mr. Trump hinted that perhaps former Congressman John Dingell might be in Hell.

Skubick: “What was your first thought when you heard what Donald Trump said about Congressman Dingell?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I was disgusted. I was disgusted. It was incredibly cruel. To attack a war hero who had served the country and state with such dignity and to do that to Debbie Dingell. It makes me very sad.”

Someone who makes her very happy is her husband and the state’s invisible first gentleman.

Tomorrow, in the final edition of this special series of reports, he makes his tv and online debut.