Skubick: Whitmer loosens more “Stay Home” restrictions

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today, what she terms, is another small step to re-open other segments of the state business community.

And this time she is including the entire state in the latest effort to get more persons back to work.

The good news is, the governor is lifting restrictions on a number of businesses, but the bad news is, she is not reopening bars and restaurants except in the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City area.

And she’s poised to extend the stay at home order which was set to expire on May 28th.

Now it won’t.

“We can’t let our guard down and run the risk of a second wave,” said the governor. “This also means we will have another short term temporary extension of the safer at home order. That will likely be necessary.”

How much longer? She says stay tuned.

On opening more businesses, doctors offices can re-open on May 29th, likewise for dental offices.

And your pets can now go to the vet for hair grooming or other services on the 29th.

Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, the head of the state medical society, speaks to patients who fear for their safety in a doctors office.

“We are ready to see you and we are able to safely welcome you to our offices to answer your questions and provide the care that you need.”

But wait..there’s more.

“The statewide re-opening of auto showrooms is permitted by appointment only,” added Gov. Whitmer. “We allow retail stores on a statewide but on an appointment only basis and ten customers at any one time.”

In addition, starting today she is allowing the gathering of ten persons or less but with masks and staying six feet apart.

“Wear the mask. Stay safe and enjoy Memorial Day and remember the purpose of Memorial Day to honor those who served,” added the governor.