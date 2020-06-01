Skubick: Whitmer loosens “Stay Home” rules and squares off with Trump

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It was a full day for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. First she sits in on a call from President Donald Trump to the nation’s governors. During that call Trump called for the governors to be tougher on protesters who have taken to the streets of many cities. Whitmer answered the president by saying that the hard road is not the path the nation should be taking.
Then she said that today she is lifting, with some exceptions, the “Stay Home” restrictions that have been in place since the middle of March.
There was a lot going on today and 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has a wrap-up of the day that a lot of people in Michigan have been looking forward to seeing.