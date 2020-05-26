Skubick: Whitmer moves to sink husband’s boating flap

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – One of the first lessons they say you should learn in politics, that is if you’ve made a mistake, admit it sooner rather than later.

Apparently, in this case, regarding the boat dock incident up north, the administration did not go there first.

In fact, if the governor had said right after this story got out that my husband was joking.

He didn’t mean it. We regret it. End of story.

But the story went on.

In fact, it got more interesting because a local Republican senator alleges that he was told by the Senate Republican leader’s office that the governor’s office told them the story was not true.

And so Tom Barrett, who had posted on his Facebook a reaction to this, took that down.

He said that was part of a cover-up. Compounding the problem.

So this story went on. The coverage got broader.

And finally the governor had to address it. And she did.

And she said her husband was trying to make a joke.

She was not happy when she heard it. And she obviously was not laughing.

Now, the question will be, will this story end or will the legs continue to grow?

And obviously, the governor and the first husband are hoping this story is over.

We’ll see if it is.