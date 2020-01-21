Skubick: Whitmer ready to fix roads without asking lawmakers to hike taxes

In a story you are seeing only on 6 News, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears ready to fix the roads without asking the Republican legislature to raise the gas taxes to do it.

That’s a major policy shift in her approach to fixing the roads.

There’s been plenty of chatter in town that instead of a 45 cents gas tax hike that went down in flames last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would walk in the House chambers next week and call for a smaller gas tax hike.

Unless something changes, that chatter is dead wrong.

Skubick: “Are gas taxes off the table for the moment?”

Sen. Ananich: “I don’t want to say its off the table. I just don’t think that’s what she’s going to be proposing.”

In fact, sources indicate if the Republican legislature is unwilling to cooperate with her, she’s ready to go it alone.

Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr: “I think she’ll do everything possible to actually fix the roads without the legislature being involved.”

Skubick: “so she”ll do it alone?”

Sen. Hertel Jr.: “That’s right.”

This represents a major policy shift for this governor.

Last year she was all about passing a comprehensive road fix with $2.5 billion.

Now she will raise new money and fix the roads starting with the worst ones first and then working on down from there.

“Those roads that have the most damage,” explains Sen Hertel Jr. “It’s time to stop just filling pot holes over and over again and experience the damage every single winter. We need some real investments now and the governor will do everything within her power.”

Skubick: “Would we be correct to report that she is not going to ask for a gas tax hike?”

Sen. Hertel Jr: “She’s already done that, Tim. If the legislature won’t act she will act unilaterally.”

That could mean more populated areas where lots of Democrats live could get more money than roads in outstate Michigan where Republicans live.

And that could make for an interesting showdown over road funding pitting the Democratic governor against those outstate Republicans.