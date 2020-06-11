Skubick: Whitmer refuses to get pinned down on Veep job

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Given another chance to remove her name from the list of potential vice presidential candidates for Joe Biden, Governor Gretchen Whitmer refuses.

But for the first time she reveals one of the reasons she is staying in the hunt.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick sat down with the governor this week to explore her innermost thoughts on all this V.P. speculation.

The governor has gotten more national publicity than all the other modern-day governors combined with over 60 national television appearances and on each one, the question always comes up and every time she answers the same way.

Do you want to be vice president?

“I’m focused completely not on doing anything other than the job that I have right now,” she replies.

End of story? Not quite. Come to find out, this governor is doing exactly what former Gov. Rick Snyder did.

He too never confirmed that he was interested in vice president because keeping the speculation alive gave him a chance to sell the state to the nation.

“I’m not confirming or denying,” said Snyder in 2015. “Sometimes it can be a great marketing thing for Michigan.”

Ditto for the current governor: a hidden agenda.

“It’s not a bad thing for the state,” says Whitmer.

So the speculation continues even though some players in town have quietly advised her to drop out.

Skubick: “Have outsiders said you should drop out?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I haven’t put my name in consideration. I’m not going to take my name out of consideration.”

Yet, this governor is facing a whopping two year, six billion dollar deficit and by her own words we are not out of the woods on this virus thing.

So could she leave the state in good conscience to campaign for a national office leaving that all behind?

“I’m not going to have that debate with you now, Tim,” insisted the governor. “This is not an option for me at this moment. This is not something I’m thinking through. This is not something I’m spending a lot of time and energy on. I am 100% invested in Michigan. This is home. This is where I want to spend the rest of my life. We’ve got a lot of work to do and that’s why I’m having a hard time even having those conversations because I have to stay right here focused on Michigan.”

Skubick: “We’re not getting anywhere here, are we?”

Gov. Whitmer: “It depends on your perspective now. I think we’re doing great.”

Score it: Governor one – Reporter nada.

See Tim’s complete 30 minute interview with the governor Friday night at 8:30 on WKAR-TV.