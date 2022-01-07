Skubick: Whitmer says being governor not what defines her

Whitmer says being governor not what defines her

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan governors get asked a lot of questions, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the first one to be asked how she would rank her job on the list of things she is thankful for.

Over the last 50 years, every Michigan governor has answered a wealth of questions, but Whitmer, who keeps a daily list of three good things that happened to her, is the first governor to reveal how important her job is on gratitude list.

The challenges she has faced far exceed those of the other governors, including fighting COVID, a dam break near midland, protests over police brutality, a very public spat with former president Donald Trump, and an alleged kidnapping and death threat plot.

“As tough as thing can be on occasion, I’m really a very, very fortunate person, and I think that’s always important to remember, especially during tough times,” said Whitmer.

But when it comes down to it, being governor is not number one on her gratitude list.

“I went through the list and number eight was that I’m the governor of Michigan. I’m grateful to be the governor of Michigan, but the first and foremost things at the center of my life are my family, my friends, the things that I had long before I had this job and will have long after,” she said.

Other governors may have ranked the job higher than number eight, but at the end of her day, this governor reflects on her time in office.

“It’s not the end all, be all of what defines me as a person.”