Skubick: Whitmer says MI had no ‘real opportunity’ to host Ford plant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the second day in a row, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is playing defense on why the state of Michigan did not make a bid on either of the two new Ford electric car plants, totaling to $11 billion.

Those 11,000 jobs are headed to Tennessee and Kentucky.

Republicans are all over this and blaming the governor for this loss of jobs.

“So we’re going to work to get more tools in our toolbox so that homegrown companies look to Michigan first for investments,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Well turns out Ford did not even look at Michigan in selecting ready-made sights in Tennessee and Kentucky. the governor reveals the state never had a “real opportunity” to bid.

GOP Senator Curt VanderWall of Ludington calls this a tragedy and exposes some weaknesses.

“What the heck did we do wrong to lose this? We need to be more competitive when it comes to the cost of delivering raw materials and in terms of electric and gas et cetera,” said VanderWall.

“The legislature is unprepared. the governor is unprepared. the MEDC is unprepared. We are not ready for prime time,” said Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth.

Skubick asked Whitmer if she believes her administration did make a mistake.

“Tim we aggressively pursue all investments in Michigan,” said Whitmer.

“You didn’t on this one,” said Skubick.

“Ford made an investment in Michigan but this one going tout state is a disappointment for sure,” continued Whitmer.

This Democrat with a Ford facility in his backyard was asked the same question: Was a mistake made?

“Well, I’ll have to look and see all the details,” said Sen. Tate.

The Republicans will also be looking into this and don’t be surprised if you see this come up again in a GOP attack ad on the governor when next year’s campaign heats up.