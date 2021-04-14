SKUBICK: Whitmer says she will not expand restrictions on businesses despite COVID surge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With COVID cases climbing and many hospitals reaching capacity for handling those cases, the Governor is staying the course and will not expand restrictions on businesses and individuals to bend the COVID curve. So what exactly is the Governor doing?

Despite the fact that 5.4 million doses the COVID vaccine have been given to 3.4 million Michigan residents, COVID remains on the march with outbreaks reaching 1,152 – including many of those in high school sports and restaurants.

“In January we identified 291 clusters associated with sports teams, 52 outbreaks in restaurants and retail settings, and 2700 variants in 62 counties,” said Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer Joneigh Khaldun.

Hospitalizations are up,with many facilities reporting that they are at or near capacity.

18% of all hospital beds are filled with COVID patients.

The governor wants COVID infected residents to explore treatments aimed at reducing deaths and the need for ICU care.

Including taking the same drug that the governor says saved the life of former President Donald Trump.

“Regeneron treatments significantly reduced hospitalizations and deaths,” said Whitmer.

The Governor is not ready to close businesses like she did a year ago, saying there are lots of restrictions already in place.

The problem is: citizens are not following them, and the virus variant is more prevalent here.

“The existences of variants, the existence of dropped guard because of fatigue and the fact that we were successful for a period of time,” said Whitmer.

The governor defended two of her employees, including the State Public Health Director Elizabeth Hertel against criticism that she vacationed in Alabama rather than staying home as some health officials have suggested.

The governor called that a “partisan hit job.”

“So what directors do on their own time is their business as long as they are safe which is what we are asking everyone in Michigan to do.”