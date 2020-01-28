Skubick: Whitmer set for State of the Union response; has no time for Veep talk

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her 2019 State of the State address.

Now that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been selected to deliver the Democratic response next week to the President’s State of the Union address, the speculation machine has kicked into high gear on the possibility that she might be asked to be the vice presidential candidate.

Skubick: “You know they’re going to speculate about you for vice president.”

Gov. Whitmer: “That’s fine. I appreciate the persons who want to serve in Washington but I never aspired to do that. I want to work on the problems here in Michigan. I don’t want to be one of them.”

Being selected to deliver a ten minute response to the president’s State of the Union is a rare moment on the national stage for Michigan’s governor.

Needless to say, she never thought the call from Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the works.

Skubick: “Your first thought was?”

Gov. Whitmer: “Honestly, it was mind-boggling and something I had never thought about.”

The governor concedes speculation about VP is an unwanted distraction to her job of fixing

fixing the roads, protecting the environment and providing a quality education for every school kid.

Which is why she seeks here to bury all the vice president speculation.

Skubick: “You said last September you were not interested in VP. That still stands?”

Gov. Whitmer: “Yes.”

Skubick: “It has not changed.”

Gov. Whitmer: “No.”

Skubick: “And it won’t?”

Gov. Whitmer: “Correct.”

There will be those who want the governor to blast away at the Republican president.

The governor feels she does not need to add to the split in the country already.

Instead her message will be aimed at what the citizens want.

“The people of the United States want us to address the issues that are important to them,” insists the governor. “And they want our country to preserve our moral standing.”

Skubick: “So you’re not going to go after the president?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I think we need to talk about other issues and that’s what I need to stay focused on.”

She’s in the national spotlight next Tuesday night around 10 p.m.