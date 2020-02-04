Skubick: Whitmer set for step into national spotlight tonight

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Given a chance today to completely shut the door on being a vice-presidential candidate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not and at the same time, national Republicans are seeking to tear down her credibility as she prepares to give the response to the President’s State of the Union message.

She first said “no” last September, and reaffirmed it it two weeks ago.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asserts she does not want to be vice-president.

But when she was picked to deliver the Democratic response tonight to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union message, instead of going away, the speculation has increased.

Even the New York Times got into the act with this, “Her selection has led to increased speculation that she could be a running mate pick.”

While she steadfastly explains she does not want to be vice president, here’s a more pointed question she’s never been asked.

Skubick: “If the presidential candidate who is chosen by the Democrats calls you and offers you the job, what do you say?”

Gov. Shitmer: “Tim, I’d be very flattered but I’ve told you many times, I love Michigan. I’ve run for office in Michigan to stay close to the people I represent and to be home, to be near my family. And nothing has changed on any of those fronts.”

She did not reveal what she would say if she got the call and the second time she was asked, she paused…

Skubick: “So if that call came in the answer would be no?”

Gov. Whitmer: “(pause) I’m going to take anyone’s call that comes but here’s the thing. I’m not interested in going to Washington D.C. I never have been.”

Meanwhile, the Republican Governors Association, prior to her response, is trying to take a chunk out of the governor’s credibility by telling viewers she promised to fix the roads but did not.

And the Republicans claim she is not popular in her home state.

They claim, in an advertisement, that ” half of them polled gave her a negative rating.”

Her ten minutes in the national spotlight from the auditorium at East Lansing High School comes after the president speaks tonight and then see if the V.P. stuff stops or escalates.