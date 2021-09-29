Skubick: Whitmer signs the $70B, bipartisan budget

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A rare show of unity occurred today between Democrats and Republicans, as the new $70 billion state budget was signed into law today by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“This budget really represents the best of bipartisanship,” said Whitmer.

Highlights in the budget include $190 million to fix 100 highway bridges, 2500 new jobs to repair the state’s freeway system, $1000 one-time bonus for day care employees, $14 million to eradicate the lifelong chemical PFAS from local water systems,and many more as the governor pens the $70 billion new state budget before the Oct. 1 deadline.

The state’s universities will get a 1% permanent hike in state support and a one time 4% bonus that is not in the budget.

“It is not baked in as we move forward. higher education is an important investment that we make for a state and it helps to keep tuition lower for our Michigan students,” continued Whitmer.

The pro-life Republicans wanted more money for pregnancy clinics, an adoption advertising program and counseling on campuses for pregnant students.

The governor also declared GOP language, making it tougher to impose mask and vaccine mandates.

Because the legislature was in session no GOP lawmakers attended the event but Gov. Rick Snyders former budget director did.

“More often than not our elected officials do agree to make progress and our governor and our representatives and senators did just that and that’s something we should celebrate with vigor,” said John Walsh.

Now it’s on to $10 billion in new federal pandemic money that needs to be allocated. Whitmer warns lawmakers not to use it on local pork-barrel projects.