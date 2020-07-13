Skubick: Whitmer speaks out about “mask up” confrontations, sending daughter back to school

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reporting some confrontations on the first day of her order to mask up before going into public businesses with a $500 fine possible if you don’t.

And she is telling 6 News she is not sure she would send her child back to high school based on the current number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“There were a few confrontations, uncomfortable ones,” explained Gov. Whitmer to 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. “One that was a little more serious.”

Today was Day One of the governor’s new executive order, ordering everyone to wear a mask when going into any public business.

And there were some challenges.

“That clerk is doing nothing but trying to keep us safe so mask up and show respect for the clerk.”

But since this is the governor’s order and she is asking that clerk to enforce her law, if something bad happens does the governor take responsibility for that?

“Tim, I’m not going to…listen. I’m not going to go down that path with you. There may be people out there intent on violating the law, people out there looking for a fight. I can’t contemplate everyone one of those scenarios. But if we don’t start to take this more seriously then we are right now, we’re going to have to start moving backward.”

And she does not want to dial back the economy to Phase Three which could jeopardize the re-opening of school this fall.

“Our kids return back to school? That is looking less likely as well.”

The governor says she’s struggling with sending one of her daughters back to high school.

“If I had to decide today it would be very difficult to move forward with the confidence to know that everyone is going to be safe.”

The governor concludes if she sees less of people not wearing masks and more of people wearing them, she’s confident things will get better, not worse.