Skubick: Whitmer spells out back to school plan, hints at changes for fall prep sports

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – One of the things that Governor Whitmer has discovered in dealing with this pandemic is that when governors make decisions, not everybody will say: Way to go, Governor.

And in this case, holding on to Phase Five and not going there yet.

Probably most people anticipate that because the numbers are going up and the governor is concerned.

Basically, she said we’re in pretty good shape compared to Florida and Texas, but not moving to Phase Five right now is the right thing to do, so she argues.

She also accepted that report on opening the schools.

And it’s a little controversial getting into the mask thing. She basically wants everybody in the schools all day long to be wearing masks, on the bus and everywhere else. Some high school kids may not like that, but she said adults should be good examples.

And then there’s this. The governor is asking the Michigan High School Athletic Association to do something about football this fall. Scrub it.

“I’m also calling on the Michigan High School Athletic Association to consider postponing passports that have the possibility of social distancing as a part of them,” said the governor. “Consider moving those to the spring and running some of the more individualized sports like track and field or tennis or golf to the fall.”

Now, the governor cannot issue an executive order to do that, but she said the MHSAA should consider it.

I wonder what they’ll do.