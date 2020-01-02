Skubick: Whitmer starts new year with old problem

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer begins the new year on the same issue she tried to resolve in the old year: fixing the roads.

We’re getting a look at where she is headed with her new plan to get the job done.

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

That could be the motto for Governor Gretchen Whitmer after she failed in 2019 to hike the gas tax by 45 cents a gallon.

The governor could never get the two Republican legislative leaders to say yes on hiking the gas tax even though.

Now she reveals she thought she had a commitment from the two leaders to boost the gas tax after she helped Speaker Chatfield and Senate leader Shirkey pass no-fault car insurance.

Skubick: “Did you ask in return for your support on no fault from them to support a gas tax increase?”

Gov. Whitmer: “All representations were that the next thing up was a gas tax and Republican leaders said that’s our next move. We are all in and we’re going to fix the roads and we’re going to do some sort of a gas tax.”

But that never happened. So now what?

The governor is working on a bill which could include a smaller gas tax hike phased in over two to three years.

“If the legislature ever got serious about doing something, I would entertain all sorts of ways of doing it.”

And there is speculation that she might ask the voters to approve the sale of bonds to find the rest of the revenue for the roads because the gas tax would not get the job done.

So is a bonding plan on the table?

“We’ll see. You’ll have to stay tuned, Tim.”

Skubick: “That’s a “yes”, isn’t it?”

Gov. Whitmer: “No, it’s not a “yes”. There are a lot of different ideas floating around out there.”