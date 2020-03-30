Skubick: Whitmer tightens state budget belt, war of words with White House calms

While Michigan’s COVID-19 death count continues to rise, on the political front it appears the war of words between President Donald Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has gone down.

And there are indications the governor is taking steps to possibly release some state prisoners and she’s tightening the state budget belt.

There were fears in this town that the continual political sniping between the president and Michigan’s governor would result in fewer federal dollars flowing into our state.

But last weekend President Trump granted Gov. Whitmer’s request for a federal disaster declaration and now, instead of brickbats aimed at the White House, the governor strikes a different chord.

“I look forward to the federal government’s continued partnerships and we are grateful for the things that have happened over the last few days to help us fight this virus. Truly grateful.”

Back on the fighting the virus front, the light at the end of the tunnel is not visible yet.

“Anyone who says there is one particular day when this is going to peak, that’s just not true right now,” explained Dr. Joneigh Khalun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive. “We think it’s going to be several weeks. We are on the upslope of cases. We know our hospitals are going to need more beds. We’re going to need 1000s more ventilators and a lot of people are going to get sick.”

The governor agrees with the president that the stay at home order should remain until at least April 30th and to reduce the spread of the virus in state prisons, the governor is talking to the prison director about releasing some non-violent inmates.

“And we are looking at our population with an eye toward the possibility of that and we’re working with director Washington with a thoughtful process that doesn’t compromise public safety and recognizes the challenge we have because of COVID-19.”

The governor has also vetoed almost $170 million in new state spending because this virus will also eat away at state revenue long term.

“We’ve got to be really conservative right now,” explained the governor. “We know the toll that the virus is going to take on our state economy and on our ability to meet the needs. They are going to be real and it will be felt in the budget.”

The storyline here continues to be this will get worse before it gets better and no one knows when that will come.