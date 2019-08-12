Skubick: Whitmer wants Michigan to be the gun safety leader

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan State Police Jackson Post invites the community to "Light Up the City"

The event begins at Blackman Park this Thursday, August 15th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This neighborhood effort is an opportunity for residents and businesses to work together on public safety.

Law enforcement officers and community members walk together through neighborhoods to educate residents about community issues and to strengthen relationships.

In an effort to “Light Up the City,” residents are encouraged to turn on their porch light in support the initiative.

In partnership with Consumers Energy, volunteers hand out energy efficient light bulbs to participating residents.

The Jackson Post will also host an open house on Friday, Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Child Safety Identification Kits will be available for those with children, as well as recruiters for individuals who are interested in joining the MSP.

There will be classic MSP patrol vehicles and a dunk tank for anybody who would like to participate in Dunk-A-Cop.

Visitors can meet troopers as well as members of the Marine Division, Canine Team and other specialty teams.