SKUBICK: Possible bipartisan pick for Biden administration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While Michigan Democrats are speculating on who might be joining the new Biden administration, 6 news capitol correspondent Tim Skubick is following up on Mr. Biden’s efforts to create a bi-partisan cabinet.

While the democrats speculate on whether local congresswoman Slotkin might be the next CIA director, democrat congressman Andy Levin landing the labor director cabinet post, what about the president elect’s statement that he wants some republicans in his new administration?

This brings us to former GOP governor Rick Snyder.

Recall that he rejected Donald Trump and was one of a number of Republicans voting for Mr. Biden.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder: :”I’ll hand the phone to Sue and that will answer that question fairly quickly.” Sue is the former first lady who turns out has veto power.

When there was speculation her husband might be a vice president candidate she said she would not sign off and that was that.

Even so, when pressed the governor did not say no to a job in D.C.

Former Gov. Snyder said, “you never…I dont want to start rumors or anything like that but you always want to listen because its about government and public service”

But even though he leaves the door open, the following explains why the door will likely remain closed to Mr. Biden.

“We just had a new grandchild,” former Gov. Snyder said. “We’re very happy here and there are a lot of great life issues we are enjoying now.

So if you are a betting person, beat on Sue Snyder having her way on any new gig in Washington for her hubby. here for you..