SKUBIK: Recap of Michigan politics this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubic gave a recap of the politics in Michigan this week on Saturday morning’s episode of the Capital Rundown.

Skubic said for the third straight week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s primary message was to try and get Republican’s too cooperate.

“For the last three weeks she’s been saying that and for the last three weeks and counting, she’s been getting none,” Skubic said.

The cooperation is needed to decide how to distribute $5 billion in state aid that’s sitting on the table, Skubic said.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey’s comments have sort of “poisoned the water in this town,” Skubic said.

“There is no deal in sight,” Skubic said.

Shirkey’s deputy chief of staff and press secretary Amber McCann made the news this week when she left her position with Shirkey to go work for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, who is a Democrat.

“Reading the tea leaves and kind of piecing this story together, I think it is safe to say that Ms. McCann left because she was not happy in the job setting that she was in,” Skubic said.

Skubic said that there is word there could be some changes coming in the governor’s office as well.

“Mr. Gordon, the health director left, and I am told there could be other departures as this story unfolds, so stay tuned on that one,” Skubic said.