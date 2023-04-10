LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Free weed for a year?
That’s just one of the prizes that cannabis dispensary chain Skymint is giving out with its Countdown to 4/20 sweepstakes that kicked off Monday.
Every day leading up to April 20, the dispensary will select one random winner to receive a Party Pack that could be a variety of things, including:
- Free Weed for One Year, provided as a $500 monthly coupon allowance through SKYMINT’s loyalty program
- A Weekend Trip awarded in the form of an Airbnb Gift Card + SKYMINT Exclusive Brands Party Pack
- SKYMINT Exclusive Brands Party Pack
- 420 Party Pack including the Big A$$ Joint and Cultivator’s Choice 11-14g Colas
- SKYMINT Reserve Party Pack
- SKYMINT Party Pack
- Jolly Party Pack
- North Party Pack
- PotCo Party Pack
- Two Joints Party Pack
Interested in entering the sweepstakes? To enter, participants should visit a Skymint location and sign up for the sweepstakes at an in-store kiosk.
Additionally, those entering must follow Skymint on Instagram to be considered eligible for a prize.
This is not the first time Skymint has given away weed for a year, as the company just gave away a year’s worth of weed in January.
Skymint’s Chief Retail Officer, Summer Ransom-Cleveland, said the dispensary chain wants to continue showing love for “Michigan-grown cannabis.”
“We want our communities to thrive,” Ransom-Cleveland said. “Happy people growing happy plants furthers this mission, and we are proud to lead the Michigan cannabis industry in this way.”
A statement from the chain said that winners will be notified April 11-20.
To learn more about the sweepstake’s rules, click here.