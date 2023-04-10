LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Free weed for a year?

That’s just one of the prizes that cannabis dispensary chain Skymint is giving out with its Countdown to 4/20 sweepstakes that kicked off Monday.

Every day leading up to April 20, the dispensary will select one random winner to receive a Party Pack that could be a variety of things, including:

Free Weed for One Year, provided as a $500 monthly coupon allowance through SKYMINT’s loyalty program

A Weekend Trip awarded in the form of an Airbnb Gift Card + SKYMINT Exclusive Brands Party Pack

SKYMINT Exclusive Brands Party Pack

420 Party Pack including the Big A$$ Joint and Cultivator’s Choice 11-14g Colas

SKYMINT Reserve Party Pack

SKYMINT Party Pack

Jolly Party Pack

North Party Pack

PotCo Party Pack

Two Joints Party Pack

Interested in entering the sweepstakes? To enter, participants should visit a Skymint location and sign up for the sweepstakes at an in-store kiosk.

Additionally, those entering must follow Skymint on Instagram to be considered eligible for a prize.

This is not the first time Skymint has given away weed for a year, as the company just gave away a year’s worth of weed in January.

Skymint’s Chief Retail Officer, Summer Ransom-Cleveland, said the dispensary chain wants to continue showing love for “Michigan-grown cannabis.”

“We want our communities to thrive,” Ransom-Cleveland said. “Happy people growing happy plants furthers this mission, and we are proud to lead the Michigan cannabis industry in this way.”

A statement from the chain said that winners will be notified April 11-20.

To learn more about the sweepstake’s rules, click here.