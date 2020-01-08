Slick roads cause slide-offs, shutdowns in mid-Michigan

The layer of snow that fell overnight combined with temperatures hovering near freezing combined to create slick road conditions in the area.

Just before 9:30 a.m. a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closing of northbound U.S. 127 near the Saginaw Road exit in Lansing.

There were multiple reports of fenderbenders and slideoffs across the area during the morning commute.

Safe winter driving tips from Michigan State Police:

Check the weather before leaving for a destination. If the weather forecast looks dangerous, reschedule or postpone the driving trip, if possible.

DO NOT crowd snowplows. Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.

Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer's recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.

Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary.

Wash your vehicle for better visibility to other drivers. Remove ice and snow from all lights, windows and license plate before driving.

Periodically check all lights and replace when necessary.

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.

6 News has crews around the area and will update road conditions online and on 6 News.