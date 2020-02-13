Update: Slick roads, guard rail crash snarl traffic on area roads

Update (12:28 p.m.) – The debris has been cleared from southbound US-127 and all lanes are open again.

Overnight snows and dropping temperatures combined to make driving a challenge across mid-Michigan Thursday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m. a semi-truck crashed into a guard rail on southbound US-127 just north of the Grand River Avenue exit in East Lansing.

The guard rail curled up and blocked one lane of traffic.

Repair crews were called to remove the guard rail and open up the lane of traffic.

There were no reports of injuries.

Another crash caused the shutdown of the ramp from westbound I-496 to eastbound I-96 this morning.