LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The average daily COVID-19 cases have only slightly decreased since last week, with an average of 1,738 cases per day.

The total number of cases total for the week was 12,167, compared to last week’s 12,414.

Deaths have also decreased in the Great Lakes State, with 158 confirmed and probable deaths linked to COVID-19 this week.

As for mid-Michigan – cases are in the low transmission rate for Ingham, Jackson and Eaton counties.

Meanwhile, cases in Clinton County are in the medium transmission rate.