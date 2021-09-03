Slotkin amendments to 2022 Pentagon budget approved

LANSING, Mich., (WLNS) — The House Armed Services Committee approved 22 amendments made by U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin on Wednesday, 21 of which received support from both sides of the aisle.

Slotkin’s amendments were submitted to the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which goes towards funding the Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. military.

The budget for our national defense should always be a bipartisan effort, and the subject of vigorous debate. As a former Pentagon official and an Army wife and step-mom, I have seen how funding and policy decisions in Congress can directly impact those serving in uniform. The amendments I submitted touched on a range of issues, including strengthening our critical defense supply chains and manufacturing more equipment here at home; testing for, cleaning up and restricting the use of dangerous PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ which the military has used in the past; and increasing transparency in the Department of Defense budget. In the coming month, I’ll continue to work with my Senate colleagues to ensure these amendments are included in the final Pentagon budget for next year.” U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Alongside Slotkin, 14 Democrats and 28 Republicans pushed for increasing the Pentagon budget by $23.9 million. The proposed increase is even higher than President Biden’s budget proposal.

Slotkin’s amendments to the 2022 NDAA include:

When the DoD is conducting PFAS remediation and removal, it must adhere to standard in that location, among a federal lifetime health advisory, a state standard, or a federal standard.

The DoD must publish results of drinking and ground water PFAS testing conducted on or near military installations or former defense sites such that they are publicly available.

The DoD will have to offer PFAS exposure evaluation and testing for service members who want it as part of their annual exam.

Directing the Secretary of Defense to report on Congressional increases to the defense budget to help approximate funding of the Pentagon.

The DoD must create a supply chain risk assessment framework, including transparency tools, to protect national security supply chains.

According to a release from Slotkin, Senators will create their own markup of the package later this month.