LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two new bipartisan bills led by U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Tony Gonzales are aiming to prevent migrant surges at the border, as well as combatting human trafficking efforts.

The Emergency Migration Response Act would shift federal response to “extraordinary migration events” through the following avenues:

Criteria created by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for what constitutes an “extraordinary migration event”

A federal coordinating officer and an interagency coordination cell overseeing the DHS and other federal departments and agencies responses

Migration response teams to surge resources, medical care, and processing personnel to the border;

Mechanisms to work alongside relief organizations

Emergency funding for soft-sided facilities, medical care, transportation, and personnel costs

A mandatory report to Congress on resources used during the emergency and any supplemental appropriations requests

The Border Security and Migrant Safety Act would:

Create an intelligence analytic cell to provide information on concentrated surges of migration to the southwest border

Build a joint task force and require the department to partner with neighboring countries

“Let’s be honest with ourselves: Our immigration system has been broken for multiple administrations – Democrat and Republican. Neither party has provided real solutions to the crisis at our southern border that incentivize people to apply from their home country. I’ve always been supportive of a bipartisan plan that both secures our border and reforms our laws, so today I’m putting my money where my mouth is. I reject the idea that we have to choose between border security and welcoming those who want to come to the U.S. legally in search of a better life. We can and must do both – to improve our national security and grow our economy by filling the many job vacancies that continue to hold American small businesses back. In Congress, we’re the ones who write the laws, and that means we’re responsible for rising above partisan politics and finding bipartisan situations. I urge the Democratic leadership to take up legislation like mine to get to the root of this challenge and pass a real solution.” U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin