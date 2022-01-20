Slotkin calls for U.S. to support Ukraine on Twitter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a “disturbing” briefing, Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin is encouraging U.S. forces to aid Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

“We need to support the Ukrainian people’s fight against Russian forces and enable them to impose military costs, while ensuring we can resupply the Ukrainians in the event of a conflict,” said Slotkin in a six-part Twitter thread.

While the representative doesn’t want war with Russia, she said she thinks that “there have to be serious consequences if one nation plans to invade another.”

Slotkin stated that “Putin has fabricated this entire crisis, the world is watching the U.S. response.”

The Associated Press reports that while intervention is a huge gamble for the United States’ relationship with Russia, doing too little may enable Russia to invade other eastern European countries.

“The Russian oligarchs that support Putin shouldn’t be able to spend their weekends shopping in Monaco and Paris — and the Administration should go further and signal our preparedness to impose costs that cut deeper into the bone to deter invasion,” Slotkin said.